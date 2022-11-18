Hyatt 1

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) runs for yardage during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn.

 Wade Payne, AP Photo

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Shane Beamer had a message for those wondering why Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt left town to star for the fifth-ranked Volunteers.

“I have certainly heard from people about what an idiot I am that I didn’t recruit Jalin Hyatt,” said Beamer, the second-year coach who was an Oklahoma assistant when Hyatt was a standout for Dutch Fork High Schoo, about 20 miles from the Gamecocks’ campus.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.