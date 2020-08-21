According to Dr. Cary Cooper, who studied 80 occupations, teaching is consistently among the top three most stressful professions.
“The hours are long and antisocial, the workload is heavy, and there is ‘change for change’s sake’ from various governments.”
Other high-stress professions included healthcare and uniformed services (such as the police, ambulance, and fire services). Not surprising, librarians, gardeners, and lab biologists tended to be among the least stressed professionals.
Dr. Cooper said anxiety, stress, and depression were leading causes of sickness absences across many occupations, and in teaching, these problems were endemic.
And look at what’s happening to them now! The same non-healthcare-trained politicians who take great joy in denigrating and humiliating the education profession, have now declared that teachers are “essential” workers.
The move is just the latest in the aggressive campaign to pressure districts into bringing back students this fall. Although the essential worker designation provides guidance for educators that is only voluntary, it calls on teachers to return to the classroom even after potential exposure.
Gov. Lee decreed that the local boards of education could determine if teachers and principals would be considered essential workers.
But, keeping teachers without symptoms in the classroom raises the risk that they will spread the respiratory illness to students and fellow employees.
And unfortunately, Tennessee has seen several confirmed cases in districts that have already opened.
Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, said the critical worker designation could be used to “threaten, bully, and coerce” teachers into classrooms without the proper considerations.
“Teachers are, and always have been, essential workers—but not essential enough, it seems.”
Their stress levels have now been turned up to 11!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.