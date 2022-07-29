Tillman
Caleb jones/UT Athletics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.–Cedric Tillman{/a}{/dfn}{span style=”font-size: 12px;”} as the redshirt senior was named to the 2022 Walter Camp Player of the Year preseason watch list on Friday, as announced by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

Tillman was one of 50 student-athletes recognized on the award’s preseason list of “players to watch” and one of just nine wideouts. He and LSU’s Kayshon Boutte were the only receivers from the SEC to be named to the list.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.