Lady Vols 1

Tennessee’s Rickea Jackson (2) put up 21 points and five rebounds on Thursday night, but the Lady Vols proved unable to hold off No. 1 South Carolina.

 UTSports.com

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Lady Vols led by as many as 10 points in the first quarter, but No. 1 South Carolina bounced back and staved off a second-half rally to earn a 73-60 victory Thursday night at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Senior Rickea Jackson was the top scorer for Tennessee (20-10, 12-3 SEC) with 21 points and five rebounds.

