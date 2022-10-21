GRIZZ 1

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, left, defends against New York Kicks forward Julius Randle (30) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. 

 Nikki Boertman, AP Photo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 34 points and nine assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New York Knicks 115-112 in overtime on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Santi Aldama had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis, and Desmond Bane finished with 16 points. Aldama was 7 of 14 from the field in his first career start, stepping in for Jaren Jackson Jr. while the forward recovers from an offseason stress fracture to his right foot.

