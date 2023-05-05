Rogers 1

Tennessee's Ashley Rogers and Kiki Milloy were both named finalists for the USA Softball Player of the Year award. 

 UTSports.com

OKLAHOMA CITY – Graduate pitcher Ashley Rogers and senior outfielder Kiki Milloy have been named Top 10 Finalists for 2023 USA Softball National Player of the Year, the organization announced Wednesday.

Milloy and Rogers are the ninth and 10th players in program history to be named top 10 for the award – it is also the 14th and 15th time Tennessee softball has had an athlete make the cut for the top 10.

Trending Recipe Videos



Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.