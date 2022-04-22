NEWPORT—The Newport Police Department has announced that a downtown parking enforcement campaign will begin Monday, April 25. After the repaving of Main Street and the implementation of more parallel parking downtown, the Newport Police Department will be addressing the improper parking of vehicles (left-side to curb).
Tennessee Code Annotated 55-8-161 requires vehicles that are parking or stopping upon a roadway where there are adjacent curbs, to park with the right-hand tires of the car parallel to and within eighteen inches (18”) of the right-hand curb. “Vehicles parking left-hand to curb create a danger by crossing oncoming traffic to park and again crossing oncoming traffic to exit the parking space,” said Maurice Shults, Newport Police Chief.
Effective May 7, officers of the NPD will begin issuing parking citations to those persons that park in violation of 55-8-161. “We are releasing this information in advance of the beginning of the enforcement campaign to remind the public of the parking regulation. We also hope that this parking enforcement campaign will help to prevent accidents and keep our citizens and visitors safe.”
