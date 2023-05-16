Five medals 1

Tennessee rowing made history during the Big 12 Championship on Sunday morning at Walter E. Long Lake, as the Lady Vols won medals in all five races for the first time since joining the league and earned its best finish ever at the championship by placing second overall with 76 points.

 

The Big Orange brought home a pair of silver and three bronze medals on the day, marking the second time Tennessee medaled in all of its races at the Big 12 Championship after only four boats competed at the 2021 regatta. Four Lady Vols were selected to the All-Big 12 First Team, as Casey Chronister, Reagan Long, Kate Schildmeyer and Emma Seawright earned the recognition. It was the third time being honored for Seawright, who named to the team as a freshman and sophomore as well.

