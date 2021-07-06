COCKE COUNTY—Deputy Zachary Magouirk was dispatched to the area of Wiley Town Road on reports of domestic violence. The caller stated that a male subject in a black Ford was attempting to run over a female who had gotten out of the vehicle.
Magouirk made contact with the vehicle and spoke to the passenger, Mandy Turner, who stated that the driver of the vehicle, Eric Click, had come to her mother’s residence at 1870 Jayce Way in an attempt to pick her up. Turner stated that when she told Click that she was not going with him an argument started so she attempted to walk away.
Turner stated that Click then kicked the driver’s side door open causing it to strike her in the back and knock her to the ground. She said that Click exited the vehicle, picked her up and threw her against a mobile home before forcing her into the vehicle against her will. Turner stated that she attempted to call 911 at this time, but Click took her phone and broke it before she could do so.
Turner said that Click continued to assault her several times by striking her in the face and shaking her by the back of her neck. While on East 25/70 just before Wiley Town Road, she told Magouirk she managed to escape the vehicle, but Click turned the car around and attempted to run her over. Turner stated that she got back into the vehicle out of fear that Click would kill her if she did not. Ms. Turner stated that when she got into the vehicle Click again shook her by the back of the neck and told her that he was going to kill her.
Magouirk noted that Turner did have several injuries on her arms, back and legs as a result of the assault. During a search of the vehicle prior to it being towed, Magouirk found 31.92 grams of suspected Methamphetamine between the door and driver’s seat where Click was seated.
He also found several small bags, syringes and a set of scales in the vehicle. Click was taken into custody and transported to the County Jail. Once at Jail it was discovered that Mr. Click was in possession of five counterfeit $100 bills that all had the same serial number.
Click was charged with Aggravated Domestic Assault, Aggravated Kidnapping, Interference with an Emergency Call, Sale, Delivery, Manufacture or Possession of Drugs, Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia Use and Act and Counterfeiting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.