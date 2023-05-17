Savannah Ashley Eaton

Savannah Ashley Eaton has graduated from the University of Tennessee Knoxville College of Nursing with the highest distinction as summa cum laude.

She is the daughter of Robert and Wanda Eaton, of Johnson City. Savannah is the granddaughter of the late Bill and Edna Gilliland, of Newport, and the late John and Elizabeth Eaton, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

