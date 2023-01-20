Defense lawyers 1

FILE - Alabama forward Darius Miles looks to pass in the second half an NCAA college basketball game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., March 5, 2022. Miles is one of two suspects charged with capital murder in a predawn deadly shooting on the Strip in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. 

 Gerald Herbert, AP Photo

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Defense lawyers are asking for a University of Alabama basketball player charged with capital murder to be released on bond, arguing he is not a threat to the community and there is scant evidence against him.

Darius Miles' attorney on Thursday asked a judge to set a bond hearing. The 21-year-old former junior reserve forward for the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide is accused of providing the gun in a fatal shooting that killed a young woman near the University of Alabama campus. Miles has been dismissed from the team.

