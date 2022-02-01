NEWPORT—Several advocacy groups recently joined Alzheimer’s Tennessee for a special ceremony to honor Rep. Jeremy Faison. The group recognized Faison for helping make the statewide Silver Alert system a reality.
The Silver Alert Law took effect July 1, 2021 and is already helping to find missing individuals who have wandered due to dementia, physical impairment or disability.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is tasked with oversight and creating a uniform statewide protocol for missing persons, including public alerts through media and on interstates, as well as posts on social media and coordination with local law enforcement.
Faison was the primary sponsor for the Silver Alert bill in the Tennessee House of Representatives. A prior family history with Alzheimer’s led Faison to push for the Silver Alert to become law.
“My grandmother had Alzheimer’s and my mom and her two sisters took care of her. It hit home to me that this has never happened and I decide to pick this up and champion it,” Faison said.
“When you have a Silver Alert, it’s something that you have to pay for year after year as long as you have the program. Getting legislators to put this in the recurring budget is a tough sell and you really have to work hard at it.”
Faison put in the work, which started when he sat down to dinner with Lt. Governor Randy McNally. Faison shared his family story with McNally and described the work that has taken place over the years by groups such as Alzheimer’s Tennessee. Before the end of the dinner, Faison had a pledge from McNally that money would be included in the budget.
“Lt. Governor Randy McNally and I went to dinner when session started last year and he asked me what I was bringing this year. I told him something very important to me was the Silver Alert. He asked why, and I said because my grandmother had Alzheimer’s, and I’ve known people who have lost loved ones due to the lack of an alert system.
“I told him what it would cost and he promised me it would be in the budget that year. When the Lt. Governor tells you it’s going to be in the budget, it’s going to be in the budget.”
Janice Wade-Whitehead serves as CEO and President of Alzheimer’s Tennessee. During the ceremony she provided statistics showing that 45 Silver Alerts were issued across the state before the end of 2021. A total of 41 individuals were returned home safely to their family members.
“The new Silver Alert law is truly saving lives,” Whitehead said. “Local law enforcement plays a critical role in Silver Alert but local citizens do as well. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s increased involvement in Silver Alert has really made it a more effective tool in finding our loved ones. They’ve unified things so that if a person goes missing here in Cocke County, the protocol is the same as Davidson County.”
Whitehead thanked Faison and many others who pushed for the Silver Alert to become law. She said a special thank you to Governor Bill Lee for including funding in the state budget for the alert system.
“Rep. Faison believed in this bill and believed in our advocates. He encouraged them to speak with their legislators and let their voices be heard. His passion and leadership helped move the Silver Alert through the House and subcommittees.
“We had advocate partners for this piece of legislation that played a critical role as well. We want to thank Governor Lee for including the funding for Silver Alert in his revised budget last year. A big thank you also goes out to Senator Becky Massey for being the primary sponsor for this in the Senate.”
Aaron Bradley, East Tennessee Area Agency on Aging and Disability director, said this bill was a long time coming. He said that the data proves the alert system is working.
“Some years ago we started down this path to try to get this bill passed,” Bradley said. “Having the legislature in both the Senate and the House get on board, co-sponsor this and find the money to make it work is phenomenal.
“We’re here to thank Rep. Faison for his efforts to help get us to this place. Five years ago we said if we can get this passed it will save lives and the data has proved we were right.”
When the bill went to the House floor for a final vote, 48 members had became sponsors and all voted in favor of the Silver Alert. A total of 17 State Senators became sponsors of the bill before it was passed by the Senate.
Faison said it is nice to be recognized but said the credit goes to the many organizations that have advocated for this bill for half a decade.
“It’s a humbling thing for anyone to give you recognition for something you’ve done. The truth is they’ve been advocating for this for five years,” Faison said.
“They put the groundwork in place and I picked it up and got it to a person who could make the final decision. Alzheimer’s Tennessee, We Back Pat and several other advocates came in and they worked hard for this. They were citizen lobbyists who explained to the legislature why this is so important.”
The Silver Alert system was recently implemented here in Cocke County when a Hartford woman went missing on January 15. Within two days she was returned home safely.
Rep. Faison said there is comfort in knowing that citizens are on the look out for your loved one when they go missing.
“When it’s someone that you love who has gone missing there is a level of comfort that you can’t buy knowing there is an army of people in Tennessee looking for them.
“Unfortunately, every single one of us will become disabled unless we die first. It’s the cold hard facts of reality. One in seven of us will get Alzheimer’s or dementia, so doing something like this not only takes care of individuals now, but we are taking care of those of us who will be in that position in the future.
“It’s sad to know there are people in Cocke County suffering from dementia and Alzheimer’s, but it is encouraging to know we have this outlet if someone does go missing.”
Having an up to date photo of an individual that suffers from Alzheimer’s or a memory related disease is crucial when they go missing. Whitehead said the lack of a photo is the number one thing that slows down the process of issuing an alert.
Statistics provided by Alzheimer’s Tennessee show that six out of 10 individuals that suffer from Alzheimer’s or dementia will wander at some point during the disease.
Each Alzheimer’s Tennessee office across the state will now hang a plaque and a copy of the bill as a reminder of what can be achieved when everyone works together to save lives. A resolution has been drafted that will go before the assembly for approval to make May Silver Alert Awareness month in Tennessee.
For more information on the Tennessee Silver Alert, visit the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s website. For more information on Alzheimer’s Tennessee, visit https://www.alztennessee.org.
