NEWPORT—County General Committee members met Tuesday evening in the Courthouse Annex to hold a discussion about zoning in Cocke County. Committee members all agreed that infringing upon residents’ rights is not the goal of any potential zoning rules, but instead they are intended to protect property owners.
A lengthy discussion was held by the members of the County Legislative Body (CLB) before they came to the conclusion that a joint meeting is needed to further evaluate what options are available. Commissioner Norman Smith made the motion to hold a separate meeting with the County Planning Commission and East Tennessee Development District Planning Advisor, Kathryn Baldwin, to see what the county could possibly implement moving forward.
Smith started the conversation by bringing up the tiny home community that has developed in Cocke County that has dozens of families living in the particular area, which never came to the planning commission for any type of approval. He said it is a slippery slope that may end up costing the county a significant sum in the future if the trend continues.
“If you go down Industrial Road you’ve got the tiny homes and all these new people who have moved in here,” he said. “Over 100 families have moved in there, and there’s going to be a lot more before it’s over. Nobody came to the Planning Commission or the county and asked do you have the resources, or can your school handle this? If we're not careful, a situation like that will force us to go into millions of dollars of debt to house these children. Edgemont is one of the most overcrowded schools now and they’re full.”
The land that the tiny homes currently sit on was never subdivided, which allowed the homes to be placed on the property without coming before the planning commission. Macie Reed, Deputy Property Assessor in the County Property Assessor’s Office, was in attendance for the meeting and gave the committee a brief overview of how the property is currently taxed.
According to Reed, each of the sites are taxed commercially, which is a 20% higher rate than those of residential properties. The homes themselves are not taxed individually due to the fact that they are on wheels and can be moved at any time similar to a camper. Many of the homes were purchased by individuals, but there are still a large amount that are rented to families staying on the property. Reed said that Cocke County is the only one in the state that currently allows this to occur. She noted that if a change were to occur, many of the individuals that are currently living in campers would be subjected to any zoning that may be established to correct the issue.
Smith also received a number of phone calls concerning the quarry that was established on Clear Creek Road. A larger number of home owners came before the CLB to oppose the quarry, but commissioners had little recourse due to the lack of zoning. Guy Hommel, Jr. owns the property and obtained all of the proper permits to use the land as a quarry. Even if a move was made to establish zoning laws in the county, that property and many others would be grandfathered due to the time of creation.
“I wouldn’t want to sink my life savings in a home and property and somebody right beside me buy it up and put a rock quarry in the yard,” Smith said. “That’s all zoning does, it’s not limiting what you're going to do with your property, it’s more or less protecting the people.
“I don’t want to take away anyone’s property rights. I don’t care how many dogs you’ve got, or how long they bark. That’s not what I want to do. What I want to do is keep these poor people who invested their life savings into something. I’ve got pictures from where they did the blasting, and folks, there’s chunks of rock laying in their yard. Nobody wants that.”
Committee chairman Forrest Clevenger said that many people relate zoning and ordinances as one in the same. He agreed with Smith in saying that the goal is to protect all residents from seeing their property values decline when something is built that could be a detriment to that particular community.
“A lot of people confuse zoning for ordinances and think we’re trying to dictate how your using your land or what you can do with it, but that is not the case. We’re trying to protect you and your property along with your neighbors and your neighbors’ property,” Clevenger said. “You don’t want someone to come in and put a chemical plant right next to your subdivision. At this moment they can, and there is nothing we can do to stop it. We have residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural property and need a way to separate that. When you get into areas that are called high density population areas there needs to be protections.”
Commissioner Casey Gilliam said that more needs to be done by the CLB to educate themselves, as well as the public, on what zoning would look like in the county. He too sees the value of a joint meeting between the governing entities, but called for a public hearing to be held in the future if any zoning rules were created.
“Nobody wants to be told what to do with their land. It goes back to people needing to educate themselves on what’s trying to be done. It’s not that we are trying to take away a right,” Gilliam said.
“In my opinion we need to workshop with the people of the county. You need to have a public forum and not just something that you show up to the CLB (County Legislative Body) to discuss. I’m not gonna lie to you, I can’t see too much difference between zoning and ordinances. I think transparency has got to be the biggest thing for the people. If zoning is going to be something good for the county, then we need to make sure we separate zoning and ordinances.”
County Planning Commission chairman Phil Morgan attended the meeting and told commissioners that people have avoided coming before the commission for property transfers and separations of property for years. That has led to many issues that are now out of the commission’s control when new owners come before them seeking to subdivide or seek variances.
“A lot of this stuff that has bypassed the planning commission is coming in now, and it can’t be corrected,” he said. “If you have four houses on an acre of land in the county on grandma’s well, we can’t fix that. When you have an auditorium full for a public hearing to discuss zoning and land use you’re going to take a lot of abuse.”
He further added that property often changes hands on a cash basis without the need of bank loans. That leaves many in the dark on what they can do with their newly obtained property until they come before the commission. Often property issues aren’t discovered unless banks are involved and property properly vetted before a purchase is made or loans granted.
Smith has already been in discussions with state level planning members on what options may be available to the county. That led him to make the motion to seek a joint meeting between all of the parties. He said the lack of zoning can be seen as good by many but very bad by others.
“I talked to the lady with the State Planning Commission and had a long conversation with her. I said we are a rural county that doesn’t want a lot of rules. She said there is a way to do some soft zoning to where it provides property protection,” Smith said.
“She said here is the thing about zoning, ‘It’s a two way street. Cocke County doesn’t have any zoning and that’s good. Cocke County doesn’t have any zoning and that’s bad. It depends on how you look at it.’ I don’t want to restrict anybody, I just want to protect the people.”
He brought up the ongoing issue that has come to the forefront for Claiborne County in the form of a crypto mining business. Property was purchased in a particular area that has many homes that surround it. The land now houses a large facility that has computers running 24 hours per day, seven days per week. The noise created by the cooling system for the computers has become a nuisance for property owners. They are left with little recourse similar to Cocke County residents.
The County Powers Act is still at the commission's disposal should they choose to pursue zoning or any other form of regulations. Clevenger said it may be possible to require permits to keep specific industries from locating within a region of the county.
“We could use the County Powers Act to implement things in the future. We could say no heavy industrial commercial development in a specific area due to population numbers or even terrain. The county could make someone obtain a permit and even hold public hearings to discuss the impact on individuals in the immediate area. Once they voice their opinions we could either approve or deny the permit.”
Clevenger said that many have considered housing developments in Cocke County but chose to go elsewhere due to the lack of protection. That decision has led to a loss of tax revenue for the county.
A meeting date between the committee, Planning Commission and development advisor was not established before adjournment. Look for more details on the potential meeting in an upcoming edition of The Newport Plain Talk.
