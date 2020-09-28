Have you seen them yet? They’re probably lurking in the shadows. Maybe on the window sills, around the curtains, possibly crawling on the ceiling. Chances are if you haven’t seen them yet, it’s just a matter of time.
Before you decide that I’m pulling a Halloween prank a little early, I’m talking about the bugs and insects that inevitably invade our homes in late fall and winter. Much like people seeking a warm place, these insects are hunting a suitable place to overwinter out of the weather.
Unfortunately for us, a few of them love to make their home inside our homes. The most common home invaders we see in the fall of the year are Asian Lady Beetles (commonly known as lady bugs), Boxelder Bugs, and Stink Bugs.
Lady beetles are small, round in shape, and have a red shell with black spots. Boxelder bugs are oblong shaped, have long legs and antennae, and are black with red lines. Finally, stink bugs are shield shaped, have medium length legs and antennae, and are usually metallic brown in color. All of these insects can fly and produce a foul-smelling odor if crushed, but only the boxelder bug is capable of biting.
So how do you keep these crawling, flying critters out of your home? The best way is prevention. The best way to accomplish this is to think like a bug. Even though they are an insect, they have the same basic needs as humans—food, water, and shelter. It is no surprise then, that they want to come inside your home where they can find all three of those basic needs that sustain life.
Keeping insects out of your home is the most straightforward way to avoiding these unwelcome little invaders. Evaluate your home and look for places that insects may be able to gain entry through and eliminate them. Seal cracks around window sills, vents, utility entrances, and any other places that may allow entry with caulk meant for that environment.
Install screens over chimneys and any other open access place that still requires air flow. Another commonly overlooked place that can act as a bug super highway is around doors. Ensure that you have proper weather stripping or a door sweep in place to make a tighter seal. Keep in mind, if you think it might be a problematic place where insects could enter your home, chances are they are already entering through there and other smaller, less noticeable places.
In the event that some of our crawly friends make it indoors, there are a few things we can do to encourage them to relocate. Making sure there aren’t food sources available is key. Close cereal boxes, place a clip on chip bags, and secure any other open food in a container. Without a food source, bugs will be less inclined to make their home inside your home.
Assuming you have done all of the above to prevent insects from overwintering in your home, but they still get inside, you can remove them without the use of insecticides. Don’t squish them or swat them with a shoe—crushing them releases their odor. Simply sweeping or vacuuming them up and disposing in an enclosed container so they can’t get out is ideal. Don’t leave them in the vacuum bag or canister because as these insects die and decompose, they release a foul order that can permeate your vacuum for a long time.
The use of an insecticide may be a necessary step to help these little invaders out of your home. The use of foggers are common; however, ensure that all safety protocols are followed and that the insect in your home is on the label for the best control. The use of insecticides is better utilized on the outside of the home to provide a barrier around doors and windows.
Before you use insecticides, make sure that you have the proper product and the expertise to apply it safely. Additionally, since more and more people are trying to get away from using insecticides in or around their home, there are some options where essential oils and certain plants can be used as repellents; however, it should be noted that there currently is not any scientific data to back up those claims in Tennessee.
If you have further questions about how to protect your home from overwintering insects, contact Sarah Orr at sorr6@utk.edu or reach out via the Facebook page at UT Extension Office—Cocke County.
