Farm scene

The hazy appearance of fall days is produced by frost.

 PHOTO BY STEVE ROARK

Indian summer is a name that brings thoughts of balmy, hazy fall days and cool nights. It is a description of weather conditions rather than an actual season, for no dates exist for it. The closest time frame I could find was from Henry David Thoreau, who noted in his diary that Indian summer occurs from Sept. 27 to Dec. 13.

The hazy appearance of fall days is produced by frost. When water freezes inside tree leaves, it cracks the cells. The hydrocarbon compounds inside the leaves evaporate and are released into the atmosphere, giving it a bluish haze. It is especially noticeable when looking at the mountains from a distance and is probably where the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia got their name. The Indians had a legend that the blue haze came from a mythical character named Nanahbozhoo, who always sleeps during the winter; but prior to his long sleep he fills his great pipe and smokes for several days, causing the blue smokiness we see in the sky. The poem “Hiawatha” refers to this legend: “From his pipe the smoke ascending, Filled the sky with haze and vapor…Touched the rugged hills with smoothness, Brought the tender Indian Summer”.

