NEWPORT—Multiple companies have been in touch with Lucas Graham, Economic Development Director and Partnership President, concerning the vacant Conagra facility in Newport.
Graham gave members of the Economic Development Commission and Partnership board a brief status update on the recruitment effort during their meeting Thursday evening.
Graham said 12 inquiries have been made about the property that was recently purchased by Phoenix Industrial Investors, according to state property data.
Discussions and negotiations are currently ongoing with three top prospects. Graham said that each will remain confidential until an agreement, if any, is reached between the parties.
“These prospects are very good. There would be a high job count and good utility rate associated with any of them,” Graham said. “Each of them are prominent and financially stable. They are also looking at a long term commitment.”
Albany Farm also remains in the mix for the property, but no lease agreement or option has been obtained by any company. Partnership board chair Jason Oury asked Graham if the incentives approved for Albany Farm would be the same ones offered to other companies. He also asked if this would be a situation where the first to sign would automatically acquire the property.
Graham responded to Oury saying, “Every project is different, and no others have requested incentives at this point. We’ll cross that bridge when we get there,” he added.
Graham said the chances of a decision being made by any of the prospective companies before the new year would be slim.
Other projects are coming closer to the finish line as well, according to Graham. Project Welco hasn't been discussed very much, but an announcement may be coming in very short order.
“I’ve been after this one for two years. A purchase option is on the table with an end of year target to finish things. This a mixed uses development that is pretty unique. It would be good for the county, and hopefully an announcement will come after the first of the year.”
Project Prescott is another that is inching closer to fruition as the company has provided a letter of commitment. This has also been a multiyear pursuit by Graham to bring the advanced manufacturing company to Cocke County.
“This is very much industrial based. The company was confident enough in the situation to provide a letter of commitment. The only thing they are waiting for is final paperwork from the state.”
January is also a target date for an announcement concerning Prescott. If Prescott can be acquired, Graham said there is a high likelihood that Project MOD will follow suit.
MOD is also manufacturing based with a distribution aspect as well. Cocke County was selected as a finalist for the project in a nationwide search.
Many residents may have noticed the Marshalls sign located in the median near Newport Towne Center. The retailer signed a lease agreement for the former Goody’s location some time ago, but has faced delays over recent months. Graham said the corporate office should have a press release to officially announce the opening very soon.
Other retailers have shown interest in both the 432 and 435 exits in Newport. Much of the work is being done through private deals, but Graham said he would provide the board with information as it comes available.
The Industrial Development Board of Newport and Cocke County has applied for multiple grants that can be used to cover costs associated with the new innovation park. If the county were to receive theses grants the funds would go towards grading costs for roads, sites and storm water drainage/retention.
The grants that have been applied for include the spring round of the 2022 TNECD Site Development Grant, the 2021 ARC Grant and 2021-2022 TVA InvestPrep Grant.
