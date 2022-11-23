Representatives from Save the Children spoke at the monthly Cocke County Board of Education meeting on Nov. 17. They detailed what the organization has done across the state as well as what has been done specifically in Cocke County.
Shelby Eriksen, the school-age lead associate for Tennessee, explained that STC invested more than $7.4 million in Tennessee last year, and $2.1 million of that was just in Cocke County.
Cocke County is the tier and demonstration community, so the program has a multi-faceted reach within the county. Eriksen said that the organization contributes to the salary of 61 staff members in the school system, and the program has had high success rates throughout the county.
Those staff members include 5 PCs, 17 tutors, four morning tutors, 6 Journey of Hope representatives, five bus drivers, and 10 in-school staff members. Journey of Hope is an evidence-based psychosocial support program designed to build resilience for children.
STC has several other contributions within the county, including the kindergarten readiness program, renaissance learning which includes STAR, SEL, STAR Math, MyON and AR programs. They also contribute to summer programs, including KinderBoost and SummerBoost, help with community engagement and provide a Feed to Succeed grant.
The Read Project goals for the county participants for 2022-2023 include:
Increasing access to age appropriate books and creating a literacy rich environment
Improving student reading achievement both in school and at home
Improving the quality and quantity of literacy opportunities during the school day
Improved school capacity to increase family participation in children’s literacy education at school and home
Increase teacher knowledge in data usage for literacy instruction and create data-driven decision-making culture to support student literacy development
Overall — 75% of all READ participants will have a student growth percentile (SGP) of 50 or more on the STAR or SEL reading test from the beginning to the end of the school year annually.
STC representative Crystal Cromwell, who is with the Early Steps to School Success (ESSS) and Kindergarten Readiness aspect of the organization, said that they have four early childhood coordinators in Cocke County.
The goals of ESSS are to:
Ensure children will enter school with the skills they need to succeed
Continuing the implementation of early literacy programming
Providing parent support, so parents have the knowledge and skills to support their child’s education
Strengthen connections between home and school
Early childhood knowledge in communities will be significantly increased
Development staff will have the support and access to develop professionally
Program requirements will be conducted with fidelity
In Cocke County, there are 116 participants in the infant to age three ESSS program and 205 children participating in the program for ages three to five.
Michelle Smith, a STC engagement specialist, said that the programs have had success this past year, with 52.5% of rising kindergarteners testing ready to enter school. The target goal is 54% for next year.
She said 29% of third-grade participants achieved reading proficiency, and they hope to boost that number to 39%.
She credits community-oriented events for the STC success in Cocke County.
Crystal Chambers, STC lead associate for food security, said that 23% of the county meets the USDA guidelines for food insecurity. That total includes 32% of the children in the county.
She said children who are hungry have reductions to their social and cognitive development. They have supplied feeding grants for summer and holidays, provided cold storage for existing pantries and connected food pantries so they could work together for the community benefit.
She said that they have also worked for donations from partners for books, socks, toys, hand sanitizer and other needed items, and they hope to start including food in those distribution programs.
