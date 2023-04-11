Tennessee 1

Tennessee athletics shattered its sale goal for football season tickets, notching 70,000 sold ahead of Josh Heupel’s third season on Rocky Top. The Vols finished last season at 11-2 after defeating Clemson in the Capital One Orange Bowl.

 UTSports.com

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Building off the momentum of an epic 11-win season last fall, Tennessee Athletics has surged past its goal of football season tickets sold with over 70,000 purchased for the 2023 campaign.

As of April 11, Tennessee has sold 70,255 football season tickets—nearly 10,000 more than its target of 61,000. The anticipation of another season in historic Neyland Stadium was further accentuated with a stellar 96 percent renewal rate among season ticket holders. In addition, Tennessee has sold 8,996 new season tickets for the 2023 campaign.

