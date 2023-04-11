Tennessee athletics shattered its sale goal for football season tickets, notching 70,000 sold ahead of Josh Heupel’s third season on Rocky Top. The Vols finished last season at 11-2 after defeating Clemson in the Capital One Orange Bowl.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Building off the momentum of an epic 11-win season last fall, Tennessee Athletics has surged past its goal of football season tickets sold with over 70,000 purchased for the 2023 campaign.
As of April 11, Tennessee has sold 70,255 football season tickets—nearly 10,000 more than its target of 61,000. The anticipation of another season in historic Neyland Stadium was further accentuated with a stellar 96 percent renewal rate among season ticket holders. In addition, Tennessee has sold 8,996 new season tickets for the 2023 campaign.
Rise Glorious, Tennessee Athletics’ comprehensive strategic plan, unveiled ambitious season-ticket benchmarks through the 2026-27 athletic year. Last season, the department surpassed its goal of 56,000 with 61,490 season tickets sold. The plan also called for selling 70,000 season tickets for the 2026-27 athletic year.
“In an era of stadium downsizing, Vol Nation continues to send a strong message that its passion is unrivaled with over 70,000 season tickets sold and still five months until kickoff,” said Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White. “We envisioned that goal by year five when we launched Rise Glorious, but Vol Nation’s unwavering support and the excitement surrounding the program allowed us to eclipse that benchmark in year one. We are ecstatic to be on the cusp of selling out our season ticket inventory!”
The Volunteers’ exciting fast, fun, real brand of football under head coach Josh Heupel coupled with the unmatched pageantry of Neyland Stadium have quickly elevated the program back to national prominence.
Heupel, the 2022 Associated Press SEC Coach of the Year, has produced an 18-8 overall record, seven victories over Top 25 teams, the program’s first New Year’s Six berth in the College Football Playoff era and the Vols’ first No. 1 national ranking in over two decades.
White has spearheaded the strategic vision of the Neyland Stadium renovation project and numerous fan experience enhancements since his arrival. Fueled by gifts to the My All Campaign, progress on upgrades to the historic venue continue.
Less than 300 season tickets remain on sale in the north end zone social deck of Neyland Stadium. Fans interested in purchasing can contact the Tennessee Athletic Ticket Office at (865) 656-1200.
The Vols’ 2023 home slate includes marquee games against South Carolina (Sept. 30), Texas A&M (Oct. 14) and Georgia (Nov. 18). Tennessee opens its season against Virginia in Nashville on Sept. 2 before returning to the friendly confines of Neyland Stadium for the home opener vs. Austin Peay on Sept. 9.
