NASHVILLE — This week, senate committees considered many important topics. This update will cover some of the topics that came before two of the committees that I serve on, Senate Commerce and Labor and Senate Energy, Agriculture and Natural Resources.
TennCare to restart annual income reviews post-pandemic
In the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee on Tuesday, TennCare reported that the agency will resume its income verification process on April 1 after being suspended for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. TennCare will be updating their renewal process to make it as easy as possible for enrollees to renew their plans.
During the pandemic, the state received funds from the enhanced Federal Matching Assistance Program (eFMAP) which suspended enrollment verification and prevented TennCare from removing enrollees who otherwise would have been ineligible. As a result, TennCare has record high enrollment. These federal funds will be phased out over 4 quarters in 2023 which will necessitate TennCare’s removal of ineligible enrollees. Once the renewal process is completed, it is estimated that TennCare enrollment will return to pre-pandemic levels.
State Apiarist shares best practices and ways to help increase bee population
The Energy, Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee heard from Tennessee State Apiarist, Mike Studer, who emphasized the decline in the bee population and said that education was needed to increase the number of bee colonies in Tennessee.
Sen. Steve Southerland (R.-Morristown) represents District 1 which covers parts of Cocke, Greene, Hamblen and Unicoi counties in Tennessee.
