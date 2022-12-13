SRX 1

FILE - The SRX car of Tony Stewart is seen during the debut race of Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) at Stafford Motor Speedway on June 12, 202,1 in Stafford, Conn. Stewart's all-star summer racing series is moving to ESPN and a new night as the network plans to use SRX to revitalize its “Thursday Night Thunder", ESPN announced Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. 

 Jessica Hill, AP Photo

Tony Stewart's all-star summer racing series is moving to ESPN and a new night as the network plans to use SRX to revitalize its "Thursday Night Thunder."

ESPN said Monday it signed a multi-year agreement with Superstar Racing Experience that begins in July. SRX will air on six consecutive summer nights as "Thursday Night Thunder," which was ESPN's branding for motorsports programming that started in the 1980s.

