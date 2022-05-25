Dozens of prizes were up for grabs, and each senior was given 10 tickets to place on any item they desired. Top prizes for Gradfest this year included a laptop provided by Sonoco and a $500 cash price. Due to donations from the community, each senior was given a small cash amount.
Cocke County High School seniors Nikki Fine and Roman Stewart joined their fellow classmates and seniors from Cosby High School for the annual Gradfest celebration.
Jody Swann spent his time at Gradfest passing the pigskin with a fellow classmate.
The Wave Rider attracted the attention of many seniors who wanted to test their balance on the attraction. Hunter Messer was one of the first to take on the challenge.
Gladiator jousting allowed friends to test each other’s might during Gradfest. Chaz Starnes at left, squared off against his friend Kevin Valdes.
Justin McCoig stretches out his arm to reach the finish line on an inflatable game, before his opponent, Bryson McCarter. The inflatables were sponsored once again by Rural Medical Services.
Many seniors spent the afternoon playing cornhole during the annual Gradfest event. Kourtney Clevenger, center, tosses a bag while Cadence Gregg, left, and Sophia Rouleau watch where it lands.
Seniors had lots of food items to choose from at Gradfest thanks to the generous donations of several local restaurants. Each did their part to say congratulations to the Class of 2022.
