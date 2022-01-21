Attorney Fred L. Myers, Jr. (Freddie), of Newport, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at the UT Medical Center in Knoxville, TN.
He was born on July 5, 1936 to the late Attorney Fred L. Myers, Sr. and wife Dossie (Huddleston).
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Norma Jean (Cureton) Myers and his daughter Janice Sue Myers. His brother, Attorney J. William Myers and wife Jane; and several nephews including Derrick Cureton.
Freddie was a great outdoorsman and avid hunter and fisherman.
He attended Providence Baptist Church.
He proudly served in the United States Army and received the Governors Meritorious Unit Achievement Award.
Freddie graduated from the University of Tennessee with a Doctor of Jurisprudence and practiced law in Newport for 60 years. He was admitted to practice in various courts including the Supreme Court of the State of Tennessee, The United States Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court of the United States of America.
He was the first Municipal Judge for the Town of Parrottsville. He served in the Tennessee Legislature as a Senator. In the latter part of his law career, he was a partner and co-founder of Myers & Ball, LLP. He received many awards connected to his legal practice.
He was a member of the Tennessee Trial Lawyers Association and the Tennessee Bar Association. Over several decades he served as President, Vice President and Treasurer of the Newport/Cocke County Bar Association.
He was elected as Tennessee Republican Executive Committeeman for the Fourth Senatorial District and served in that position for decades.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Newport Animal Shelter or St. Jude's or a charity of your Choice.
Graveside service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, January 22, 2022 in Union Cemetery with Brother Scott Gorrell officiating.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.