Talented QB room 1

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III is the Vols’ starter in spring practice, but he is also leading a room full of talent — including 5-star freshman Nico Iamaleava.

 Jake Nichols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The past two seasons have seen Tennessee football boast the most accurate and productive quarterback room in the country, and the Volunteers are seeking to continue that momentum in 2023.

Sixth-year senior quarterback Joe Milton III, true freshman five-star signee Nico Iamaleava and offensive coordinator Joey Halzle met with members of the media following Tennessee’s third spring practice on Thursday at Haslam Field.

