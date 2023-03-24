KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The past two seasons have seen Tennessee football boast the most accurate and productive quarterback room in the country, and the Volunteers are seeking to continue that momentum in 2023.
Sixth-year senior quarterback Joe Milton III, true freshman five-star signee Nico Iamaleava and offensive coordinator Joey Halzle met with members of the media following Tennessee’s third spring practice on Thursday at Haslam Field.
The Volunteers worked out in helmets and shoulder pants, and they will culminate Week 1 with another practice on Saturday morning.
Milton III has completed 85-of-144 passes for 1,346 yards, 12 touchdowns and zero interceptions in his two seasons in Knoxville. He followed in his roommate Hendon Hooker’s, footsteps with a spectacular performance in the Orange Bowl. This spring, he is a defining leader on the team and encouraged the newcomers to play aggressive.
“Go make mistakes. It’s football, at the end of the day,” Milton said. Nico (Iamaleava) comes to me every night. Right after meetings, he asks me questions about the script. I’m willing to help anyway I can. That’s just me personally.”
“Joe has been great,” Iamaleava said. “(He’s) like a big brother to me when I first came here. Really just rallying all the troops around us, getting everybody to buy into what he’s trying to build and what the team’s trying to build. Joe has been great for me and a great big brother to me.”
The Vols host the Orange & White Game on Saturday, April 15 in Neyland Stadium. Start time is 2:30 p.m. ET.
Premium and non-premium seating will be available for the contest. Admission is $5 for non-premium seats, and all proceeds will count as a contribution to the My All Campaign. All seats can be secured now at AllVols.com or by calling the UT Athletic Ticket Office at (865) 656-1200. All open sections of the bowl of Neyland Stadium will be general admission seating.
