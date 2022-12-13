Hyatt 1
UTSports.com

CHARLOTTE – Marking his sixth All-America honor of the year, and fourth by one of the NCAA-recognized outlets, Jalin Hyatt was selected to the All-America First Team Tuesday morning by the Sporting News.

A commonplace the last four weekdays has been Hyatt’s recognition for an excellent 2022 season with All-America honors. It started with Walter Camp last Thursday, followed by the Football Writers Association of America last Friday and the Associated Press yesterday. Today was just another feather in the cap of the 2022 Biletnikoff Award winner.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.