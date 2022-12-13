CHARLOTTE – Marking his sixth All-America honor of the year, and fourth by one of the NCAA-recognized outlets, Jalin Hyatt was selected to the All-America First Team Tuesday morning by the Sporting News.
A commonplace the last four weekdays has been Hyatt’s recognition for an excellent 2022 season with All-America honors. It started with Walter Camp last Thursday, followed by the Football Writers Association of America last Friday and the Associated Press yesterday. Today was just another feather in the cap of the 2022 Biletnikoff Award winner.
Hyatt dazzled every time he stepped out onto the field, averaging 105.6 receiving yards per game and 1.25 touchdown receptions per game. All this while making 5.6 receptions per game and posting a 18.9 yards per reception average.
The speedy wideout made a habit of blowing past defenders and racing through the open field with not a defender in sight as he dashed to the end zone, making 15 plays of 30+ yards, 11 plays of 40+ yards, seven plays of 50+ yards and five plays of 60+ yards – all leading the nation in those respective categories.
The junior’s 2022 regular season concluded with 67 catches for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns. He was a midseason All-American by ESPN, the AP, The Athletic and Pro Football Focus, and continued his push towards the acclaim through the back half of the season, becoming the first Tennessee Volunteer since Eric Berry in 2008 and 2009 to be named to four different outlets’ All-America first team lists.
