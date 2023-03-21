Lady Vols 1

Tennessee's Jordan Walker (4) dribbles down the floor against Toledo on Monday night. The Lady Vols came away with the win to move on to their 36th Sweet 16 appearance in program history. 

 UTSports.com

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – No. 24/RV Tennessee snapped Toledo's 17-game win streak to advance to its 36th NCAA Sweet 16, defeating the Rockets in Thompson-Boling Arena on Monday night in the tournament's second round, 94-47.

Five players were in double digits for No. 4 seed Tennessee (25-11, 13-3 SEC), with sophomores Sara Puckett and Jillian Hollingshead leading the scoring with 13 each. Seniors Rickea Jackson and Jasmine Powell each turned in 12, and classmate Jordan Horston posted 10. Graduate Jasmine Franklin added a game-high 10 rebounds.

