Charlie Harris’s promise to leave murder investigations to the local police is short-lived.
As the key character in Miranda James’ bestselling Cat in the Stacks Mystery Series, Charlie works at Athena College, a small Southern school, with an historic past. He and his Maine Coon Cat Diesel are well-known and well-respected in the town. Over the past several years, Charlie has stumbled over more than his share of bodies and faced off with more than one killer.
His most recent experience included a close call with death, and Charlie has sworn off all future investigations, promising his son and daughter to let the local law enforcement officials take care of such things and instead devote himself to his work and to spoiling his grandchildren.
In Careless Whiskers, latest in the series, Charlie is looking forward to the production of Careless Whiskers, a new play, starring his talented daughter Laura. The Athena College drama department is debuting the production, which was written by a young man with local connections. Laura’s husband, Frank Salisbury is directing the production.
The college is thrilled when Luke Lombardi, whose acting credits include both New York and Hollywood work, accepts an invitation to appear in the male leading role. However, Laura, who has had previous stage experience with Lombardi isn’t happy at all to know the overbearing, obnoxious actor is coming to town.
But Laura is a professional and vows to keep her personal feelings off the stage for the good of the production.
Lombardi arrives, with an entourage, and immediately begins to insult and annoy everyone with whom he comes in contact with his outrageous demands and remarks. Eventually Laura has enough and dresses him down royally during a rehearsal in front of many witnesses.
On opening night, things go extremely well until Lombardi collapses and dies on stage after drinking from a glass Laura handed him. As a result, Laura quickly becomes the prime suspect in Lombardi’s murder, and Charlie’s vow to leave detecting to the police goes out the window. After all, this is his daughter Laura. Charlie knows she’s innocent and he’s not going to watch her railroaded for a crime she didn’t commit.
Stokely Memorial Library now has Careless Whiskers, along with earlier works in the series. They’re highly entertaining reads, even for those who aren’t “cat people.”
Located at 383 East Broadway, Stokely Memorial Library is open Mondays---Saturdays from 10-5 and may be reached by telephone at 423-623-3832.
