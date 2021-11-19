NEWPORT GRAMMAR 40, NORTH GREENE 15 (BOYS)
The Warriors picked up the win this Thursday over the North Greene Huskies. Will Sutton led the charge for the Warriors with 14 points. Eli Johnson’s four points led the Huskies offense.
The Warriors took a sizable, but not insurmountable 8-0 lead in the first quarter. The Huskies offense came alive in the second quarter with nine points, but the Warriors posted 17 of their own to stretch the lead to 16 points at the half. In the second half, the Warriors defense clamped down. They only allowed three points in each of the last two quarters while the offense posted 15 more points for the Warriors. At the end, the margin was stretched to 25 points.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR (40): Will Sutton 14, Skylar Hall 10, Maddox Holt 7, Maddux Carter 5, Jackson Williams 4.
NORTH GREENE (15): Eli Johnson 4, Tyler Britton 3, Christian Coydill 2, Owen Pierce 2, Brayden Weems 2, Brandon Weems 1.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR 53, NORTH GREENE 3 (GIRLS)
The NGS Lady Warriors steamrolled the North Greene Lady Huskies this Thursday in their home opener. Karmine Shropshire and Hayden Carter combined for 39 points for the Lady Warriors. Heidi Trentham scored two of the three points for the Lady Huskies.
The Lady Warriors stormed out of the gates to a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter in a shutout that would last through the entire first half. The 33-0 margin at the half would only grow, as Newport Grammar posted 20 more points in the second half, securing an important conference win at home.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR (53): Karmine Shropshire 20, Hayden Carter 19, Meredith Grooms 4, Ellie Proffitt 4, Abby Clevenger 4, Lexi Massengill 2
NORTH GREENE (3): Heidi Trentham 2, Kinley Eastep 1.
