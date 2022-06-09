NEWPORT—First graders at Northwest Elementary put on a top notch performance of the musical play “Bugz” in front of their family members and friends to finish off the school year. It was the second production of the year brought to the masses by first grade teachers Peyton Cline, Brianna Hogan and teaching assistant Lisa King.
The play focuses on a group of bugs that are going on a picnic. As they are all ready to go, they realize that the stink bug will be joining them for the day. The insects find the stink bug’s odor to be too strong, which leads each of them to tell why he shouldn’t be able to attend.
The praying mantis is the voice of reason and suggests that each bug place a flower under their noses to mask the smell. Everyone is happy by the end of the play and all of the bugs, stink bug included, get to enjoy the picnic.
“Bugz” has many practical applications for the classroom, one of which is teaching young children about kindness.
“One of my number one rules in first grade is to be kind to everyone. Mrs. Hogan and I were able to reiterate that as we were going through the play,” Cline said. “We always tell them that everyone has to be treated equally and with kindness. The kids could really relate to that because sometimes they do say ugly things to one another. At one point the stink bug cries ‘you hurt my feelings,’ and that is real life in first grade sometimes.”
The first grade classes poured a tremendous amount of work into the production. The fruits of their labors were realized in the packed gymnasium of Northwest Elementary on the night of the play. Cline said that events like this help to strengthen the bond between the school and community.
“It was a lot of commitment from the students because we practiced every single day for an hour. In the days leading up, it was more than an hour. They worked so hard on this,” she said.
“They were so excited to do this for their families. You don’t realize how important it is for a kid to see their family coming to see them do something like this. The night of the play you could see all of their eyes finding their families, and they loved it. This is part of the bigger emphasis to get community and family support over here at Northwest.”
The costumes used during the production were very elaborate and were made possible by the hard work of the students. Snacks were sold for several weeks with all proceeds going toward the purchase of materials. Any costumes that weren’t play ready were handcrafted by King and her mother, Patricia O’neil. Cline said the overall production was much bigger than what parents expected.
“We sold snacks to the entire school for a dollar a piece to raise money to buy their costumes and pay for the props. We started doing that the week after spring break. The families donated snacks as well, which really helped. I don’t think they realized how big of a production this was going to be or what the costumes would be like.”
As Cline and Hogan worked with their students to ready them for the play, each word and line brought back a flood of memories. Both were actors in the same play at Grassy Fork Elementary when they were children. Dr. Shannon Grooms was the principal at Grassy at the time, and now both instructors work under his guidance at Northwest.
“We actually have a picture of when we did “Bugz” when we were younger. I was in the third grade and Mrs. Hogan was in the second grade. We showed the students our picture and they absolutely loved it. They even made the comment that their costumes were better,” Cline said with a laugh.
“My mom was the one who helped produce the play we did and actually teaches second grade here now. It all comes together full circle. Even as we were helping the kids memorize their parts we could remember the lines that we said.”
In November, the students performed “Turkey Trouble” just before the Thanksgiving break from school. That particular production will be used by first graders for many years to come. Teachers may change the spring production away from “Bugz" or put it on a rotation.
Cline said that each of the students exceeded her expectations after they were given larger roles during this production.
“When they did the "Turkey Trouble" play they did group parts,” she said. “This time we challenged them and gave every single child a part to say individually. Some of them were up to four lines long, and they memorized every single word and made it their own. They’ve definitely come a long way.
"I think the kids saw that when you work hard you get to see the reward at the end. Their families and the entire school was extremely proud of them. They really enjoyed the play, even more than I thought they would.”
A total of 39 students participated in the play with each of them taking a final bow after the curtain closed on the production. Grooms presented each of the teachers with flowers to show his appreciation for their hard work and dedication.
