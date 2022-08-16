The Tennessee Volunteers say they know what they’re doing and exactly what they want out of coach Josh Heupel’s second season.
What they want is more wins — and Heupel believes they know how to reach that goal.
“There is great trust and belief in what we are doing,” Heupel said. “There are clear lines of communication. They understand the standards and expectations. They are able to just go out and compete.”
The Volunteers went 7-6 in Heupel’s debut season, a big rebound after finishing 3-7 with a Southeastern Conference slate. It was Jeremy Pruitt’s final season before his firing and a subsequent NCAA investigation into alleged recruiting issues that led to 18 major rules violations.
Heupel has his starting quarterback, top wide receiver and leading rusher back to run one of Division I’s fastest offenses that averaged 2.99 plays per minute while setting eight single-season program records. Better yet, the coach said they’re much more comfortable playing quickly.
Tennessee still faces whatever punishment is coming from the NCAA. The Volunteers chose to play in a bowl game last season after cutting 12 scholarships as a self-imposed punishment. Heupel said they’ve been very open with current players and recruits alike.
“We have positioned ourselves extremely well to swallow things up early and be able to compete for championships as we move forward,” Heupel said.
The Volunteers open the season in prime time on Sept. 1 hosting Ball State. They also host Akron, Florida, Alabama, Kentucky and Missouri at Neyland Stadium where they sold 58,871 season tickets with fans excited for Heupel’s second season.
Tennessee has a challenging road trip Sept. 10 visiting Pittsburgh. The Vols also visit LSU on Oct. 8 and national champion Georgia Nov. 5. That’s part of a challenging finish as the Vols face three road games in the final month, including trips to South Carolina before the regular season finale at Vanderbilt on Nov. 26.
