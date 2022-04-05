NEWPORT—More than 160 people gathered at Carson Springs Baptist Conference Center last Thursday to see Mayor of Newport Roland Dykes, III receive the SCHAS Citizenship Award, honoring his service work in the community. It is the 23rd annual award given to recipients selected by board members at Senior Citizens Home Assistance Service, Inc.
Among other leadership roles in government and economic sectors, Dykes is president of the Tanner Preservation Alliance and Tennessee Picnic Association, a Black and African-American historical society that holds a homecoming festival near the anniversary of emancipation in Tennessee. The group resumed meetings this month in preparation for the annual August 8 celebration. He is a member of Woodlawn United Methodist Church.
Although he was just presented with the Citizenship Award on Thursday, the event was originally scheduled for last year, during a surge in COVID cases, and had to be postponed.
Lloyd and Diane Dibble are two members of the SCHAS Cocke County advisory board. They remember nominating Dykes for the award.
“He was selected a long time ago,” Lloyd said, “and because of the virus, it just was not a practical thing to have the banquet, you know, and we wanted to give him a proper banquet with the honors.”
Diane said nominations are made on the basis of community service. Past recipients of the award include Jabo Francis, Charlotte Leibrock, Jimmy Dunn, Duay O’Neil and Roland Dykes, Jr.
Several spoke before Dykes, including Pastor Mike Hannon, SCHAS CEO Tim Howell, and SCHAS Cocke County Board President Dale Brown, all warmly congratulating Dykes and thanking him for celebrating with them; however, Dr. Kathy D. Sims, a Knox County Schools educator of 30 years, and sister to the honoree, gave the most insight into his character and what he stands for.
Her “older” brother – a detail she poignantly emphasized throughout her speech – was a quiet child who enjoyed reading, and collecting Archie comics.
Someone shouted from the table, “I thought you were going to be nice?” The audience laughed.
She responded, “I’m going to be nice, just don’t come up here and slap me, okay?”
The audience murmured in deep tones of disbelief.
“He walked into that one,” she said.
Sims said she is “so proud” of her brother for receiving the Citizenship Award.
“He continues to follow in our late father’s footsteps,” she said. “As you may know, our father Roland Dykes, Jr. was also the Mayor of Newport, and if my memory serves me correct, Dad received the same award from this organization.”
She said her brother attended school in the Tanner Building until ninth grade, when schools were integrated, at which point he went to Cocke County High School, graduating in 1969.
Sims counted the decades on her fingers.
“69, 79, 89, 99—that’s a long time, Roland.”
The audience laughed again.
She went through his work history, leading up to his 2013 retirement, at which point she said Dykes went into volunteer work and politics. He earned the award, she said, by serving as a role model for compassion and service, striving to improve the community, and possessing important qualities.
“Qualities like character, service, leadership and acceptance of responsibility,” she said. “The strength and vitality of a community relies on the continued participation of good citizens who look to improve their community in which they live. Our honoree today exemplifies that description.”
Although her brother shows willingness and is not deterred by hard work, she said his life was not always a bed of roses.
“He grew up during a time when civil rights were at its peak,” she said. “He faced challenges and setbacks like all of us. However, we learned firsthand from our late father that when faced with adversity, that’s when a person’s true character is displayed. That’s just what strong, determined, assertive, committed and ambitious people do.”
Sims quoted Michelle Obama, saying that if you rise above the noise and the pressure that surrounds you, if you stay true to who you are and where you come from, if you have faith, then you will keep fulfilling your duty to people all across your community and country.
“Roland has become the person he is today, because of the virtues, the beliefs and the values that were developed, instilled and nurtured in him during his childhood and education received right here in Newport,” she said.
In closing, she recited “Do It Anyway,” a poem by Mother Teresa:
People are often unreasonable, irrational and self-centered.
Forgive them anyway.
If you are kind, people may accuse you of selfish,
ulterior motives.
Be kind anyway.
If you are successful, you will win some unfaithful
friends and some genuine enemies.
Succeed anyway.
If you are honest and sincere people may deceive you.
Be honest and sincere anyway.
What you spend years creating, others could destroy overnight.
Create anyway.
If you find serenity and happiness, some may be jealous.
Be happy anyway.
The good you do today, will often be forgotten.
Do good anyway.
Give the best you have, and it will never be enough.
Give your best anyway.
Because in the final analysis, it’s between you and God.
It was never between you and them anyway.
She turned to her brother, sitting at the table with his family, and congratulated him one last time.
“I’m so proud of you for what you have achieved,” she said. “Your family is proud of you. Your community is proud of you. Continue to do good, anyway. I love you.”
Sims received a standing ovation as she walked over and hugged her brother.
As everyone sat down again, Diane Dibble leaned over to her husband Lloyd, and whispered.
“That was one of the best—that was one of the best speeches I’ve ever heard,” she said. Lloyd agreed.
When it came time to present the award, that privilege fell on former recipient of the Citizenship Award James McSween.
McSween was excited to present not only the award, but first he held up, in a sheet protector, a yellowed newspaper clipping.
“I realized that I would have an opportunity, today—I found, in a bible in my library, a newspaper clipping from The Newport Plain Talk dated March the 27th, 1969. Okay, what’s the significance? Look on your program. Who graduated from Cocke County High School in 1969? Who do you suppose they interviewed for this article in the Plain Talk? Okay, you’ve figured it out.”
The audience laughed.
“Well, here it is, with a picture!” he said, as women in the audience swooned. “The significance of this is tremendous, because it really – at this early age – demonstrated the serious-minded nature of our honoree.”
A journalist had given to young Dykes the prompt, ‘What my religion means to me.’
“It says, ‘Religion: to become involved in community affairs with honorable intentions and just motives.’ Politicians, listen up,” McSween said. “I would like to present this article to Roland for his scrapbook.”
The end of McSween’s remark as he handed over the article was drowned out by applause.
“We’re proud of him,” McSween said. “Roland, I’m so glad, if you’ll come forward, to present in sincere appreciation, to Mayor Roland Dykes, III in recognition of your volunteer service and commitment to our community presented by SCHAS: 2022 Cocke County Citizenship Award.”
Taking the podium, Dykes said when he first learned he would be honored with the award, he was stunned and surprised.
“I had no idea that I had done anything significant enough to receive an award of this level,” he said, having looked at the list of prior nominees. “How can I compare myself to anyone on this list and the contributions they have made, and put myself in the same sentence with them?”
It was a great honor, he said, and he was truly humbled.
He thanked Chairman Dale Brown of the Cocke County SCHAS Board, and M.C. of the award ceremony, and thanked SCHAS as a whole. He thanked his wife of 46 years, Rhonda Dykes.
“She has been with me through the good times and the bad,” he said. “I assure you there have been some tough times along the way, but she has been both supportive and encouraging throughout.”
Dykes was also celebrated by other family members – he is one among seven siblings – Rhonda his wife of 46 years, their son Trey, and fraternity brothers from Kappa Alpha Psi, who were in attendance, wearing red blazers.
Dykes said the fundamental purpose of his fraternity is achievement in every field of human endeavor.
“Since becoming a member of this fraternity of like-minded individuals, I have tried my very best to live up to that creed,” he said, asking them to stand and be recognized.
At the end of his acceptance speech, Dykes resumed a mayoral tone, highlighting some of the more positive developments in Newport and around Cocke County.
Barring some cosmetic details, the Tanner Building renovation nears completion, he said, providing office space for the Cocke County Partnership and Chamber of Commerce, as well as a veteran’s office. Dykes said he is also looking forward to a welcome center, and display panels for a museum in the building, a Middle Tennessee State University project.
Since Walters State Community College appeared in the building last semester, he said enrollment has nearly doubled for the second semester.
Among other developments, Dykes noted that the new Love’s Travel Center is now open for business. TDOT recently began construction on the Newport Bypass, a project proposed 50 years ago.
Marshall’s works toward a grand opening, he said. Broadband expansion continues, although not at the rate his administration would like or expected.
“Once again, thank you all for this amazing honor,” he said. “God bless you all. God bless Newport and Cocke County, Tennessee.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.