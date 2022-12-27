After a quick holiday break, the seventh-ranked Tennessee men’s basketball team is set to begin conference play, hitting the road to take on Ole Miss Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET.
Fans can catch Wednesday’s game on SEC Network and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch. Courtney Lyle (play-by-play) and Mark Wise (analyst) will have the call.
Fans can also listen live on their local Vol Network affiliate to hear Bob Kesling and Bert Bertelkamp describing the action.
Tennessee (10-2) ended its pre-conference slate on a high note last week, heading into the holiday break with an 86-44 win over Austin Peay. Seniors Santiago Vescovi and Olivier Nkamhoua led the way offensively for the Vols—Nkamhoua scored a team-high 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting, while Vescovi went a perfect 5-of-5 on 3-pointers and totaled 18 points.
The victory marked the 100th home victory of the Rick Barnes era, as the Vols improved to 100-20 (.833) at home under Barnes.
This season’s Dec. 28 start date to SEC play marks the Vols’ earliest start of conference play since the 1989-90 season. Tennessee has won six of its past seven matchups with Ole Miss, but fell to the Rebels during its last trip to Oxford on Feb. 2, 2021.
Over the last five seasons, Tennessee has captured 69 total wins over SEC opponents (regular season and SEC Tournament)—more than any other program in the conference.
Following Wednesday’s SEC opener on the road, Tennessee takes a one-week break from competition before taking on Mississippi State in its SEC home opener on Wednesday, Jan. 3. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
THE SERIES
• Tennessee leads its all-time series with Ole Miss, 76-45, dating to 1924.
• When the series is contested in Oxford, the Vols own a 27-26 advantage.
• Tennessee has won six of the last seven meetings, with the loss coming in UT’s most recent trip to Oxford (Feb. 2, 2021).
• Tennessee erased a 12-point deficit and rallied to win last season’s meeting in Knoxville. See “Last Meeting” note below.
• The Volunteers are 3-4 in SEC openers during the Barnes era.
• This is the third straight season that UT has opened SEC play on the road. The Vols won at Mizzou in 2020-21 and fell last season at Alabama.
• During the 2022 calendar year, Tennessee’s ticketed men’s sports—football (7-0), men’s basketball (15-0) and baseball (38-5)—owned a combined home record of 60-5 (.923).
SCOUTING REPORT
• Tennessee ranks among the top 10 nationally in seven different stat categories—and top five in five of those categories.
• Tennessee ranks second in the nation in offensive rebounding, pulling down 15.2 offensive boards per game.
• Julian Phillips ranks fourth among all DI major-conference freshmen in offensive rebounding, with 2.42 per game.
• Only one Division I freshman has attempted more free throws than Julian Phillips (70). Syracuse freshman Judah Mintz has shot 73.
• Olivier Nkamhoua has a team-high 14 assists over the last four games. He ranks third on the team with 33 total assists this year after totaling just 41 assists through his first three seasons.
• UT’s bench is giving the Vols 24.6 points per game despite the squad being regularly shorthanded.
• During the Rick Barnes era (2015-present), Tennessee has now made 31 appearances in the top 10 of the AP Top 25.
