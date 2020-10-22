PARROTTSVILLE—Several members of the Parrottsville Ruritan Club were honored for their years of service during the group's August meeting.
Three members have a combined 170 years of service to the community.
The late Guy Hommel was recognized for his 57 years of service having joined the club in 1963.
Billy Parks joined the club in 1970, and was honored with a nameplate recognizing his 50 years of service.
Herb Sane joined the club in 1957 and was honored for his 63 years of service to the club.
Ronnie Hommel, the son of the late Guy Hommel, accepted his fathers name badge during the meeting.
