The UT Extension Center for Profitable Agriculture, the Tennessee Fruit and Vegetable Association, the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, and AgriCenter International are teaming up to host educational workshops across the state. The trainings will be focused on producing and marketing garlic and microgreens for commercial growers interested in specialty vegetable crops.
While the sessions will focus on garlic and microgreens, questions on other specialty vegetables will also be addressed. Many producers are interested in producing vegetable crops profitably in urban settings or on a smaller footprint, and these workshops will provide producers with the opportunity to learn production and marketing strategies to assist in meeting this goal.
Annette Wszelaki, UT Extension commercial vegetable specialist, will present information on production considerations for specialty vegetables and Rachel Painter, marketing specialist in the Center for Profitable Agriculture, will address marketing considerations with emphasis on retailing and adding value.
The workshops will be held at three locations across the state from 9 a.m.–2 p.m. local time:
Friday, March 10 at AgriCenter International – 7777 Walnut Grove Grove Road, Memphis, TN 38120
Thursday, March 23 at the Gallatin Shalom Zone — 600 Small Street, Suite 107-A, Gallatin, TN 37066
Thursday, March 30 at The Kitchen at Grace Meadows Farm — 170 John France Road, Jonesborough, TN 37659.
There is no cost to attend these workshops, but registration is required a minimum of one week in advance of the workshop date. Lunch will be provided and space is limited. Register at tiny.utk.edu/veg2023.
These workshops are provided as part of a specialty crop project funded in part by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service and the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. For additional information about the workshops, contact Rachel Painter at rpainter@utk.edu.
Through its land-grant mission of research, teaching and extension, the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture touches lives and provides Real. Life. Solutions. utia.tennessee.edu.
