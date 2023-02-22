The UT Extension Center for Profitable Agriculture, the Tennessee Fruit and Vegetable Association, the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, and AgriCenter International are teaming up to host educational workshops across the state. The trainings will be focused on producing and marketing garlic and microgreens for commercial growers interested in specialty vegetable crops.

While the sessions will focus on garlic and microgreens, questions on other specialty vegetables will also be addressed. Many producers are interested in producing vegetable crops profitably in urban settings or on a smaller footprint, and these workshops will provide producers with the opportunity to learn production and marketing strategies to assist in meeting this goal.

