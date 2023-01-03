Titans 1

Tennessee Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs (11) leaves the field after an NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Dallas Cowboys won 27-13.

 Chris Carlson, AP Photo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Quarterback Joshua Dobbs will make a second straight start Saturday night in Jacksonville with the Titans’ playoff hopes on the line despite being signed Dec. 21 off Detroit’s practice squad.

“Josh will be our quarterback,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Monday. “I’ve talked to both quarterbacks and let them know that Josh will be our quarterback for this week, and then Malik (Willis) has to continue to prepare like a starter.”

