The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting an Identity Theft Awareness and Fraud Training on Jan. 30 at 6 pm. The event will be held at First Baptist Church, 599 Amanda Circle.
If you are a victim of identity theft or fraud or know someone who is, or simply want to educate yourself in an effort of safeguarding your family’s interest, you are encouraged to attend.
The training will be conducted by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security. Cocke County Sheriff C.J. Ball is encouraging all members of the community to attend. This will be one of several trainings the sheriff’s department is going to host to better help our community fight the war on scams and to protect our community from losing the monies they have worked hard for.
Many people have lost their hard-earned money to the scams and frauds that have taken place over the internet or phone. Please get the word out to the community and invite those that are interested in this education.
Incidents of identity theft and related fraud rose nationwide in 2021, and are projected to be even higher in 2022, according to the Federal Trade Commission. Fraud complaints increased 19% for 2021, to more than 5.8 million. Financial losses from fraud rose 77% from the previous year, to more than $6.1 billion.
There will also be a meet and greet with the sheriff and local law enforcement to answer questions and concerns before or after the training has completed. Please share and let your friends and families know about this. It will be beneficial to all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.