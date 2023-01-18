The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting an Identity Theft Awareness and Fraud Training on Jan. 30 at 6 pm. The event will be held at First Baptist Church, 599 Amanda Circle.

If you are a victim of identity theft or fraud or know someone who is, or simply want to educate yourself in an effort of safeguarding your family’s interest, you are encouraged to attend.

