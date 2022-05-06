COSBY—The regular season came to a close for the Lady Eagles Thursday afternoon with one final home game against Seymour High School. It wasn’t quite the ending Cosby hoped for as they fell to Seymour’s Lady Eagles by a final of 10-3.
Seymour capitalized on two big innings to rack up a total that Cosby couldn’t overcome. Four in the first inning and another four in the sixth helped Seymour secure the victory and end Cosby’s eight game winning streak.
Head coach Mike Bryant said his team gave up too much, too early but played relatively well against a larger 3A school.
“We started out ok but gave up too much and had a few errors we haven’t been having,” Bryant said. “Hopefully we got all that out of our systems before the district tournament. They got us moving a time or two with some hits and runs that got us out of position. With the exception of those two big innings we played with them toe to toe. That’s the reason I schedule bigger schools to see some of this kind of game.”
The Lady Eagles put up a fight in the bottom of the third scoring all three of their runs in the inning.
Kylee Cornwell led the inning off with a single and crossed the plate on an rbi triple from Reese Michaels. Shylee Weeks drew a walk, and Seymour attempted to pick Michaels off third base on the passed ball. The throw was wide of the bag and traveled down the foul line allowing Michaels to score.
Weeks advanced to second and the ensuing throw from left field never touched the glove of a Seymour infielder. Weeks scored from second to nearly pull Cosby even at 4-3. Cosby would struggle to find an empty spot in the field over the next four innings.
The Lady Eagles came into Thursday’s game riding high off a district doubleheader sweep of Jellico. The wins improved Cosby to 3-1 in the district and gave them a share of the regular season title with Washburn.
Bryant said he is proud of the way his team battled to share the title after dropping the first district game of the season to Washburn.
“I’m tickled to death because that was our goal at the start of the year. We are co-champions, and on top of that we won the coin flip so we get to be number one seed. I can’t say enough about these ladies. Our first district game was at Washburn and we lost. We were at the bottom of the standings and battled back.
“We kept getting better and making plays while hitting better and getting some situational hits. I am super proud of how we played in our district and how we played after midseason. We hit a point where we were playing the kind of ball we wanted to play, which met my expectations.”
Being the top seed in the district tournament comes with the added bonus of playing your games at home. Cosby will host the Jellico Lady Blue Devils Monday afternoon on The Hill at 5:30 p.m. It will be the third time in less than a week that the two teams have met on the diamond. Cosby won the first game of the doubleheader between the two in convincing fashion. Game two was much closer with the Lady Eagles pulling out a 6-4 win.
Bryant hopes his team can take a third game from Jellico to move on and play the winner of the Washburn and Hancock County game on Tuesday. The tournament will be single elimination, so it’s win or go home.
“You can’t take anyone for granted, and crazy things can happen in softball,” Bryant said. “Their (Jellico) pitcher does ok but doesn’t throw as hard as some of the others we see in the district. In the second game we worked on some things to get them down for the tournament. When we got off the bus for that first game we were ready to go and beat them 15-0. We have to bring that intensity again on Monday.”
Cosby finished the regular season with a 15-7 record. They hope to add to their win total next week as they march toward a district tournament championship.
