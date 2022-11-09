Failure to comply with child support warrant: During a traffic stop on Oct. 20 on the I-40 EB ramp, Lisa Williford was found to have active warrants out of Cocke County for failure to comply with child support. Williford was transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.

Joyriding: Mary Smith stated via phone that early the morning of Oct. 31 Raynna Keene asked to borrow her car to go to Morristown and would have the vehicle back by 9 a.m. Smith stated Keene never brought the vehicle back and Keene finally contacted her around 3 p.m. and told her she was in Anderson, South Carolina and was stuck. Smith said she was then told the vehicle broke down on her way to Florida. Subsequently, Smith states Keene eventually made it back to Tennessee, told her she would help get it back and has now told her she cannot help her. Smith stated she told Keene the car would not go far and it had problems. On Nov. 2 officers went to 599 Battle Road and made contact with Keene, who stated she had been living with Smith up until Nov. 1 and had permission to drive the vehicle like she had been doing for some time. She stated she did not know she was not allowed to take the vehicle out of state. Keene was arrested for joyriding and transported to the Cocke County Jail.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.