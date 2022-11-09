Failure to comply with child support warrant: During a traffic stop on Oct. 20 on the I-40 EB ramp, Lisa Williford was found to have active warrants out of Cocke County for failure to comply with child support. Williford was transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.
Joyriding: Mary Smith stated via phone that early the morning of Oct. 31 Raynna Keene asked to borrow her car to go to Morristown and would have the vehicle back by 9 a.m. Smith stated Keene never brought the vehicle back and Keene finally contacted her around 3 p.m. and told her she was in Anderson, South Carolina and was stuck. Smith said she was then told the vehicle broke down on her way to Florida. Subsequently, Smith states Keene eventually made it back to Tennessee, told her she would help get it back and has now told her she cannot help her. Smith stated she told Keene the car would not go far and it had problems. On Nov. 2 officers went to 599 Battle Road and made contact with Keene, who stated she had been living with Smith up until Nov. 1 and had permission to drive the vehicle like she had been doing for some time. She stated she did not know she was not allowed to take the vehicle out of state. Keene was arrested for joyriding and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Leaving the scene of an accident: On Nov. 2 CCSO was dispatched to 344 Woodson Road for a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival it was found that a vehicle had crashed into the fence owned by Cocke County School System at Northwest School. No one was in or around the vehicle. Officers then made contact with Charles Ellis, the vehicle’s owner, at 407 Elena Lane, who denied having driven the vehicle. He stated Darren Sells had taken a friend home at 4 a.m. on Nov. 2. After speaking with Sells it was determined he was the driver of the vehicle and had left the scene of the accident. His license was confirmed to be suspended. Sells was taken into custody and transported to Cocke County Jail.
Aggravated assault: Officers responded to the area of Clevenger Cutoff Road for reports of a domestic assault involving a knife and the offender, reported as Dillon Hairr, was supposed to be walking on Cason Springs Road. Contact was made with Hairr and he was detained. A knife was recovered from his left pocket. Hairr stated he got into an argument with his mother and she stated he was going to kill him so he was trying to give her a knife so she could do it. He stated the knife was closed. Deputies talked to the victim, Sony Huffman, who stated Hairr ran up to her and stated “you want to kill me, here’s a knife, kill me” and put the open knife to her chest. Huffman stated she was in fear for her life and provided a written statement. Hairr was placed into custody and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex and charged with aggravated assault (domestic). Hairr was also found to have active out of Hawkins County.
Public intoxication: On Nov. 5, officers responded to the area of 219 Clevenger Cut Off in reference to a party with a lot of intoxicated subjects there. Upon arrival, three vehicles were stopped in the roadway with people outside of them. Jason Drummondo (alias) was outside and began walking toward a deputy’s vehicle in an aggressive manner. Subject was told to stop and he did. He was asked several times what was going on and he kept saying “talking (expletive).” There were obvious signs of obvious impairment. He then stated he has had 1,000 drinks. He then took another aggressive stance. He was placed under arrest for public intoxication.
Evading arrest: A deputy responded on Nov. 5 to the area of Clevenger Cut Off Road in reference to a sighting of Tommy Gregory, who had run from Tennessee Highway Patrol on Nov. 4. A caller advised Gregory ran to a Mobil station beside the Family Inn. The deputy investigated but did not locate Gregory. After exiting the store, the deputy was approached by a woman who stated Gregory was behind the dumpsters. The deputy walked behind the store and to the area that holds the store’s dumpsters and could see through the cracks in the gate Gregory was sitting on the ground eating a bag of potato chips. Gregory was given verbal commands and another deputy arrived on the scene and Gregory was arrested and taken into custody without incident and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Probation violation: CCSO was dispatched on Nov. 6 to 2194 Stone View Way in Cosby regarding a “slumped” over male in a vehicle. Upon arrival, the male was identified as David Brown. Brown stated he was OK and did not need any assistance. Upon running his name, it was learned Brown had a probation violation out of circuit court. He was then taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Driving under influence of alcohol: Officer was dispatched on Nov. 6 to the area of Highway 73 on reports of a vehicle only traveling 8 mph. A vehicle was observed on Sierra Road traveling slowly and impeding another vehicle. The officer got behind the vehicle which was now only going 4 mph. The vehicle, despite attempts to initiate a traffic stop, continued to roll at around 4 mph before finally coming to a stop. There was an odor of alcohol coming from the driver’s side window. The driver, Quincy P. Ramsey, was asked to exit the vehicle. He was noticed to be unsteady on his feet, had slurred speech and his eyes appeared bloodshot. He stated he had consumed liquor earlier in the day, but would not state how much. Field sobriety tests were attempted but Ramsey could not follow directions and refused further tests. He was taken into custody and transported to Cocke County Jail. There was an empty 50ml Svedka Vodka bottle located in the cup holder beside the driver’s seat. Ramsey refused to supply a blood sample and also refused to sign the advisement form.
