NEWPORT—On Sunday, August 23, at 4:30 PM, the Newport Theatre Guild is sponsoring the showing of “Disney’s Summer Magic” at the Newport Cinema 4. Originally produced in 2012, “Summer Magic” was adapted by Jerry Maloy from the 1963 movie of the same name and features songs written by Disney legends Richard and Robert Sherman.
The 2012 show, produced in conjunction with the Morristown Theatre Guild, was at Walters State Community College and had a sell out crowd for nearly every show.
The Newport Theatre Guild and the Newport Cinema 4 invite everyone to come relive the magic of that show, or experience it for the first time.
There will be no charge for admission, though the cinema is taking donations to support operations during the pandemic and will be selling concessions.
Earlier this month, the Guild held auditions for Sound of Music and Charlie Brown Christmas, productions planned at this time for November and December.
They thank everyone who came out, and had a tremendous amount of talented youth present.
They are hosting a second date of auditions for men and women aged 18 and older. They are looking for ensemble members to fill out the nun’s chorus, be party guests and a few other speaking roles.
The second round of auditions will be Sunday, August 30, at 2 p.m. and Monday, August 30 at 6 p.m. at the Cocke County High School Auditorium.
Please park behind the school and use the stage door.
All participants will be asked to wear a mask except when auditioning and spread out in the auditorium.
For more information, you can contact the Newport Theatre Guild through their Facebook or Instagram pages, or their website at www.newporttheatreguild.com.
