Freida Gail Sutton, age 76, of Newport, TN., passed away peacefully Monday, October 24, 2022.
She was a co-founder of The Celebrate Life Cancer support group in Newport.
Gail was preceded in death by parents, Jim and Gladys Welch; in-laws, Garrison and Clara Hurst; sisters, Patsy (Bill) Sutton, Johnie Welch; brother, Jimmy Welch; sister in laws, Betty Freshour, Mildred Blazer; brother-in-law, Harold Sutton.
Gail is survived by loving husband of 57 years, Walter Sutton; children, Scott (Mona) Sutton, Marcie (Harold) Crum, Jodie (Steven) Webb; grandchildren, Kristen Shults, Tori Wilson, Isaac, and Will Sutton, Stevie, Hannah, and Hayden Webb; great grandchild, Kennedi; sister, Judy (George) Calfee; brother-in-law, Bill Freshour; a host of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to UT Home Health Hospice, and all the special friends who helped with caring for Gail.
Family will receive friends Thursday, October 27, 2022, from 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. at Resthaven Memorial Gardens Chapel, with Celebration of Life to begin at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made in her memory to The Celebrate Life Cancer support group Newport, P.O. BOX 263, Newport, TN 37822.
Resthaven Funeral Home is honored to serve the Sutton family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.