NEWPORT - Cosby native Ward Williams has been appointed to the election commission to fill the vacancy left when Betty Whitson resigned from her seat last month.
State Rep. Jeremy Faison nominated Williams for the position.
Williams, who is 27, resigned from his position as treasurer of the Cocke County GOP Executive Board and from the Cocke County Civil Service Board to serve on the election commission.
He has been active with the Cocke County Republican Party since he was old enough to vote.
“I am truly honored to serve the voters of Cocke County and to represent the Republican Party while serving on the commission,” Williams said.
Cocke County Republican Party Chair Kenny Cody said, "Ward has served as our GOP treasurer for the past two years and has done a great job, so I am excited to see what he does serving as an election commissioner. It’s also exciting to see a young face hold such an important position in our county.”
State Rep. Jeremy Faison said, “There is a great need for the younger generation to take ownership in government and politics. When the Cocke County GOP, under Kenny Cody’s leadership, sends me a name like Ward, I’m excited to put it up for consideration.”
“He will bring a fresh perspective to the county election commission office and inspire other young leaders to become involved,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.