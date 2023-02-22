Walters State’s Division of Workforce Training plans OSHA General Industry, Welding, Microsoft Excel and Parenting and Divorce noncredit classes in March.
To register for any classes, contact Kellie Hendrix at Kellie.Hendrix@ws.edu or 423-798-7988.
Walters State’s Division of Workforce Training plans OSHA General Industry, Welding, Microsoft Excel and Parenting and Divorce noncredit classes in March.
To register for any classes, contact Kellie Hendrix at Kellie.Hendrix@ws.edu or 423-798-7988.
• Parenting and Divorce is offered online from 5:30-9:30 p.m. on March 7 or March 21. The cost is $60. This course meets the course requirement for divorcing couples with children in Tennessee. The classes teaches valuable communications skills and will make the divorce process less traumatic for everyone, especially children. The course is offered through the Zoom videoconferencing software.
• Welding Level 1, Stick Welding is offered 4-8 p.m. on Tuesdays, March 7-April 4. The fee is $279. The course introduces students to the Metal Arch Welding process, which is widely used in construction, manufacturing and maintenance courses. Skills developed using this process can be applied to other welding processes. This class is offered at the Walters Workforce Training Building in Greeneville.
• Microsoft Excel Level 1 is offered from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15. The cost is $150. Students will learn to create, save and print documents, explore formatting, work with functions and page layout features. This class also looks at the differences between Microsoft Excel 2016 and previous versions. This class may be taken on the Morristown or Greeneville campuses or through Zoom.
• OSHA 30-Hour Safety Training, General Industry, is offered 8 a.m.-5 p.m., March 20-23 at the Niswonger Campus. The cost is $449. This offered in conjunction with the Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration. This course covers workplace hazards and workers’ rights regarding safety and health. This class can reduce downtime and prevent injuries. This is recommended for frontline supervisors, safety committee members and safety professionals.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
When news breaks, we're here. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts from NewportPlainTalk.com
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.