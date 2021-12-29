NEWPORT—Newport Grammar School first graders received a treat this week, as they wrapped up their reading assignment the week of November 1, which focused around Jobs in our Community.
The first grade students spent the week of reading about different jobs in the Newport community and then received several special visits throughout their weekly assignment.
Cocke County Highway Superintendent Dwayne ‘Bullet’ McCallister and the Highway Department visited students where they learned about the different functions of what makes a road department operate, as well as about the many pieces of equipment that are utilized to keep Cocke County roads passable for motorists.
To wrap up the week, members of the City of Newport’s Fire Department visited first grade students on Friday morning. Firefighters explained the many functions of their job and the number of hours they vigorously train to keep Newport citizens and property safe in the event of a fire. Finally, the Fire Department displayed several engines of their fleet to students, who got to tour the engines and watch firefighters deploy the ladders on one of the engines.
NGS first graders and teachers are thankful to both departments for visiting the school and showcasing the various elements of their agencies and the types of jobs available in the community.
