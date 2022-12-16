Rare air 1
Andrew Ferguson, Tennessee Athletics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – After garnering first-team recognition from all five of the NCAA recognized football All-America teams, Tennessee junior wide receiver Jalin Hyatt became just the 13th player in program history to achieve unanimous All-America status.

The 2022 Biletnikoff Award winner was named a first-team selection by the fifth and final All-America team when the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) announced its 2023 All-America teams on Wednesday.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.