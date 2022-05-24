DANDRIDGE—Boater Eddie Ball of Newport, caught five bass Saturday afternoon weighing 15 pounds, 4 ounces, to take third place in the MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League on Douglas Lake Presented by Lithium Pros .
The tournament, hosted by the Economic Development Alliance Jefferson County, was the third event for the Bass Fishing League Volunteer Division. Ball earned $1,898 for his finish.
The top 10 boaters finished the tournament in:
1st: Travis Lilly, Bluff City, Tenn., five bass, 16-5, $5,874
2nd: Corey Neece, Bristol, Tenn., five bass, 16-2, $3,045
3rd: Eddie Ball, Newport, Tenn., five bass, 15-4, $1,898
4th: Greg McDavid, Blountville, Tenn., five bass, 14-11, $1,487
5th: Derek Turner, Jacksboro, Tenn., five bass, 14-4, $1,018
6th: Mark Pappas, Dandridge, Tenn., five bass, 14-2, $933
7th: Jeremy Shuman, Louisville, Tenn., five bass, 13-13, $848
8th: Matthew Rock, Bristol, Va., five bass, 13-9, $721
8th: Brant Grimm, Church Hill, Tenn., five bass, 13-9, $721
10th: Corey Brooks, Louisville, Tenn., five bass, 13-8, $594
Complete results can be found at MajorLeagueFishing.com.
Lilly had a largemouth that weighed 5 pounds, 7 ounces that was the heaviest of the event in the Boater Division and earned the day’s Berkley Big Bass Boater award of $785.
Brad Barton of Middlesboro, Kentucky, won the Strike King Co-angler Division and $2,607 Saturday after catching five bass weighing 12 pounds, 2 ounces.
The top 10 Strike King co-anglers were:
1st: Brad Barton, Middlesboro, Ky., five bass, 12-2, $2,607
2nd: Keith Gunsauls, Dandridge, Tenn., four bass, 12-1, $1,635
3rd: Don Raines, five bass, 11-12, $837
4th: Hunter Cseledy, Waynesville, N.C., five bass, 11-11, $585
5th: Peyton Kent, McDonald, Tenn., five bass, 11-7, $501
6th: Jeremy Haney, Crossville, Tenn., five bass, 11-3, $460
7th: Kiel Guin, Knoxville, Tenn., five bass, 11-0, $418
8th: Nick Coker, Knoxville, Tenn., five bass, 10-14, $576
9th: Dennis Putthoff, Old Hickory, Tenn., five bass, 10-13, $334
10th: Thai Tatum, Lebanon, Va., five bass, 10-9, $277
10th: Pop Catalin, Cookeville, Tenn., five bass, 10-9, $277
Gunsauls caught the largest bass in the Co-angler Division, a fish weighing in at 4 pounds, 12 ounces. The catch earned him the day’s Berkley Big Bass Co-angler award of $382.
After three events, Jacob Woods of Loudon, Tennessee, leads the Bass Fishing League Volunteer Division Boater Angler of the Year (AOY) race with 694 points, while Brad Barton of Middlesboro, Kentucky, leads the Strike King Co-Angler Division AOY race with 730 points.
The top 45 boaters and co-anglers in the region based on point standings, along with the five winners in each qualifying event, will be entered in the Oct. 20-22 Bass Fishing League Regional Championship on Smith Lake in Cullman, Alabama. Boaters will compete for a top award of $60,000, including a new Phoenix 819 Pro with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard and $10,000, while co-anglers will fish for a new Phoenix 819 Pro with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard.
The 2022 Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine is a 24-division circuit devoted to weekend anglers, with 128 tournaments throughout the season, five qualifying events in each division. The top 45 boaters and Strike King co-anglers from each division, along with the five winners of the qualifying events, will advance to one of six Regional Championships where they are competing to finish in the top six, which then qualifies them for one of the longest-running championships in all of competitive bass fishing – the Phoenix Bass Fishing League All-American. The 2022 All-American will be held June 2-4 at Lake Hamilton in Hot Springs, Arkansas, and is hosted by the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism and Visit Hot Springs.
The top 45 boaters and Strike King co-anglers plus tournament winners from each Phoenix Bass Fishing League division will also earn priority entry into the MLF Toyota Series, the pathway to the MLF Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit and ultimately the MLF Bass Pro Tour.
For complete details and updated tournament information, visit MajorLeagueFishing.com. For regular Bass Fishing League updates, photos, tournament news and more, follow MLF5’s social media outlets at Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.