Barbara Moore, a reader of the Newport Plain Talk, hopes the community can shed some light on the origins of two old photos that were found by her cousin.
It is believed that the photos may have been taken during the 1950s. The individuals photographed may be participating in a church related event in the Chestnut Hill area. Moore believes that members of the Allen, Samples and Clevenger families may have attended the event and be pictured in the photo.
She also believes that the man standing in the middle of one of the photos, could possibly be a minister from the area.
Any information that our readership base can provide would be greatly appreciated. Moore requests that anyone with information write to her at 434 Sixteenth Street, Cramerton, NC 28032.
