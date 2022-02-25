COCKE COUNTY—4-H Club members competed in a baking competition this month with the winners receiving various prizes.
Participants were challenged with preparing and baking from their own recipes without using prepackaged mixes. Each student had to present three baked good from the same batch, which were judged by the Farm Bureau Women.
Each grade was tasked with a different baking creation. Fourth graders made cornbread, fifth graders made biscuits and sixth graders were tasked with making sweet flour muffins.
Renwood Mills donated Southern Biscuit Self-Rising Flour for the prizes, as well as hats and tumblers. Each winner received a reusable 4-H bag, measuring tools and the first place winners received a 4-H baking champion apron.
Several teachers were also recognized for their outstanding support of the contest and received a bag of their own items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.