Cocke County boys’ and girls’ golf place second and third at Sevier County By Jake Nichols, NPT Sports Editor Aug 23, 2022 Aug 23, 2022 Updated 18 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Cocke County golfer Gage Bowman hits a shot in a match against Grainger and Cherokee at Smoky Mountain Country Club on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SEVIERVILLE — The Cocke County golf team continues its push, having played Halls and Sevier County at Sevierville Golf Club on a rainy Monday afternoon.Halls won in both categories with scores of 160 and 88 for the boys and girls, respectively.Cocke County placed second among boys and third among girls for the afternoon.Kaden Shropshire led the way at 35, followed by Ivy Poe at 44, Gage Bowman at 47 and Ethan Rowland at 49 for a total of 175.For the girls, Jocelyn Waits scored a 58 while Emma Knight shot a 62 for a total of 120.Sevier County scored third and second, respectively, in boys’ and girls’ categories.Halls also bookended the scoring, as one group of five finished with a total of 185 on the day.After that, CCHS took on Jefferson County and Grainger at Patriot Hills Country Club on Wednesday.See the weekend edition of the Newport Plain Talk for updates on that match, as well as football scores and other local content from this week. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Halls And Sevier County Cocke County Golf Sport Second Total Team Category Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our Newsletters here! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes Latest e-Edition Special Sections To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Sign up for E-Alerts Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Alerts When news breaks, we're here. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts from NewportPlainTalk.com News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.