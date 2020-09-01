Darrell “Butch” Raines age 56 of Newport, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his father Allen Raines, Jr. and sister Nancy Frazier.
He is survived by his daughter Dara (Steven) Hall, companion Kathy Rines, mother Juanita Raines, brothers James Raines, Ronnie Raines, and Donnie (Betty Faye) Raines, sisters Geneva (Brian) Smelcer, and Shayleen Raines, grandchildren Brock, Braden, and Bretley Hall all of Newport, and several nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
Family and friends may drop by and sign the guest register from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Manes Funeral Home.
Graveside Service will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, September 3, 2020 in Union Cemetery.
Burial will follow with Brother Ben Watts officiating.
Family and friends may sign the guest registers online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
