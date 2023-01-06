Horston 1

Jordan Horston led the Lady Vols to a win over Mississippi State on Thursday night in Knoxville. 

 UTSports.com

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee improved to 3-0 in Southeastern Conference play, taking an 80-69 win over Mississippi State in Thompson-Boling Arena on Thursday night.

Senior guard Jordan Horston led UT (11-6, 3-0 SEC), setting new season highs of 27 points and 14 rebounds to post her fourth double-double of the 2022-23 campaign. Fellow senior Rickea Jackson also had a hot hand with 18 point on the night, while junior Tess Darby finished with 13 points on four made 3-pointers.

