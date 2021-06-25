PARROTTSVILLE—Parrottsville’s commissioners met twice this week to review and approve the town’s 2021-22 fiscal year budget.
The motion to approve the budget was made by commissioner Thad Balch, and seconded by Mayor Dewayne Daniel. The motion passed by a 2-1 margin with commissioner Ronnie Hommel providing the lone no vote.
After the budget discussions concluded, commissioners moved into a conversation on the town’s continued wastewater plant issues.
The town has managed to deal with the majority of the delinquent bills that have piled up for years, but now the state wants a rate study to be performed.
“It’s been a while since we’ve done one, and the state is really pushing for it,” Daniel said.
He suggested that the town join the East Tennessee Utility District for many reason, but mainly to receive their assistance with the study.
“If we join them they can help us with the study because we are a member. The membership is $450, but that is cheaper than the study would be. With the membership they can also help us with any wastewater plant issues we may have.”
They voted unanimously to join the district.
Town attorney Jeff Greene has been in discussions with Newport Utilities to have them take over the billing for Parrottsville’s wastewater.
He said they are willing to handle things moving forward, but are still reviewing certain legal issues.
“They are willing to take over the billing and sending of delinquent statements, as well as disconnections,” Greene said.
“Now we will be able to shut off their sewer if they are delinquent, and water as well if things aren’t paid. NU is still looking at the legality of water rights before a final decision is made. This will keep us from getting behind by $10,000 or more, so we would like to have their help if we can get it. We may have to pay NU a small amount, but hopefully it will be less that what we’re paying to collect overdue fees.”
The next agenda item discussed was the vacant position on the Cocke County Partnership/EDC board. An additional member of Parrottsville’s council will join for the next fiscal year. Commissioner Balch was appointed to serve on the board.
The last agenda item discussed was the usage of Parrott-Larue-Myers Park on July 24 for a benefit. Commissioners agreed to allow the Brown family to use the park free of charge for the benefit. All proceeds will go to help Nathan Brown who is currently battling the COVID-19 virus. More information about the benefit will be available closer to the date.
The town is currently preparing for its July 4th celebration. The annual event will be held on July 3rd at Parrottsville Elementary School.
Things will return to normal this year with vendors, bounce houses and entertainment. The East Tennessee Jeepers Club will host the annual parade through downtown, which will occur shortly before fireworks light up the sky.
Final preparations will be made at the town’s July 1 meeting that is scheduled for 6 p.m. at town hall.
